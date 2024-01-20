The Texas Longhorns and ninth-ranked Baylor Bears meet for the last time during the regular season as Big 12 foes on Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Bears (14-3, 3-1 Big 12), who are tied for first in the conference, are coming off a 68-64 loss at Kansas State on Tuesday. The Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 Big 12), who are 9-2 on their home floor in 2023-24, have dropped two in a row and sit in a tie with West Virginia for 12th place. Central Florida knocked off Texas 77-71 on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. Texas leads the all-time series 164-97, including a 34-25 edge since the formation of the Big 12 in 1996. The Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Texas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Texas vs. Baylor picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Baylor vs. Texas spread: Texas -3.5

Baylor vs. Texas over/under: 146.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas money line: Texas -165, Baylor +139

BAY: The Bears have hit the team total Under in 9 of their last 12 away games (+5.70 units)

TEX: The Longhorns has hit the team total Under in 23 of their last 37 games (+6.95 units)

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have four players averaging double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Max Abmas, who is in his first year with the program after four years at Oral Roberts. In 17 games, all starts, Abmas is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.6 minutes of action. He is connecting on 45.6% of his field goals, including 40.9% of his 3-pointers, and 89.1% of his free throws. He scored 32 points and added three assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 76-73 loss at West Virginia last Saturday.

Senior forward Dylan Disu is off to a solid start to his season. In eight games, including three starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 22.4 minutes of action. He has reached double-figure scoring in four games, including a season-high 33 points and six rebounds in a 74-73 win at Cincinnati on Jan. 9. He had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals in the loss at West Virginia.

Why Baylor can cover

Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter is off to a solid start to his career. In his first game at Baylor, he poured in 28 points and grabbed five rebounds in an 88-82 win over Auburn. He has reached double-digit scoring in 12 of 17 games, all starts, including five games with 20 or more points. For the year, he is averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes of action.

Senior transfer RayJ Dennis, who spent the past two seasons at Toledo after two years at Boise State, has started all 17 games, and is averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes of action. He has reached double-figure scoring in 13 games, including a season-high 24 points in a 95-91 win over Florida on Nov. 24. He registered one double-double, a 14-point and 10-rebound effort in a 108-70 win over Nicholls on Nov. 28. He has scored 10 or more points in four of the past five games.

How to make Baylor vs. Texas picks

