Who's Playing

Colgate @ Texas

Regular Season Records: Colgate 26-8; Texas 26-8

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders and the #5 Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 7:25 p.m. ET March 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Averaging 87.33 points per matchup, the Colgate squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Texas' defense is prepared for a test.

The Raiders didn't have too much trouble with the Lafayette Leopards at home last Wednesday as they won 79-61. Colgate got double-digit scores from five players: forward Keegan Records (21), guard Tucker Richardson (14), guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (14), guard Braeden Smith (11), and forward Ryan Moffatt (10). That's Tucker Richardson's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns earned some more postseason success in their contest on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Kansas Jayhawks as they made off with a 76-56 win. Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Dylan Disu, who had 18 points along with six boards, and guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who had 17 points.

Colgate is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Colgate enters the game with only 10.2 turnovers per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But the Longhorns rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:25 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:25 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $179.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.