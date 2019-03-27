Texas vs. Colorado odds: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

After disappointing conference tournaments, Colorado and Texas reached the 2019 NIT quarterfinals. No. 4 seed Colorado (23-12), which tied for fourth with Oregon in the Pac-12 at 10-8, is making its 11th NIT appearance, while No. 2 seed Texas (18-16), which finished sixth in the Big 12 at 8-10, is participating in its fifth NIT. Wednesday's tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Frank Erwin Center in Austin. The Longhorns are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 139. Before making any Texas vs. Colorado picks of your own, read the NIT predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Longhorns are tough to beat at home, going 14-6 this season and 514-129 (.799) in 42 seasons at the Erwin Center. Texas defeated both South Dakota State (79-73) and Xavier (78-76 in overtime) in the first two rounds of the tournament on its home court. Texas also has had success against Colorado at home, winning six straight.

Several Longhorns are having red-hot postseasons, including freshman guard Courtney Ramey, who is averaging 15 points in NIT play, and senior forward Dylan Osetkowski, who is averaging a team-best 16.3 during Texas' three postseason games. He's converted 50 percent of his shots from the floor and is 7-for-15 from 3-point range.

But just because the Longhorns have had plenty of success at home does not guarantee they will cover the Texas vs. Colorado spread in the 2019 NIT bracket.

That's because the Buffaloes have been equally hot of late, advancing to the quarterfinals with wins over Dayton (78-73) and Norfolk State (76-60). Colorado is nearly unbeatable when it starts strong and is 18-3 when leading at the half. The Buffaloes also have an advantage over the Longhorns in several categories, including scoring margin (plus-6.6 to plus-3.8), field goal percentage (45.7 to 43.3) and rebounding (37.7 to 33.9).

Sophomore guard-forward Tyler Bey and sophomore guard D'Shawn Schwartz (8.7 ppg) have played well in the postseason. Bey is averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds over the last three games, while Schwartz is averaging 15 points during the NIT.

