After posting a comfortable victory in their season opener, the 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns are looking for another when they take on the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) on Monday in the opening game of the 2020 Maui Invitational, which is being held in Asheville, N.C., due to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas (1-0) had five players score in double digits en route to a 91-55 triumph over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday. The Longhorns began the 2019-20 campaign with four consecutive victories and won nine of their first 10 contests before finishing with an 18-13 overall record.

Tip-off is set for noon ET on Monday from Harrah's Cherokee Center. The Longhorns are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Davidson odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any Davidson vs. Texas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Davidson. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Davidson vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Davidson spread: Longhorns -8.5

Texas vs. Davidson over-under: 136.5 points

TEX: The Longhorns are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

DAV: The Wildcats are 0-6 ATS in their last six neutral-site contests

Latest Odds: Wildcats +8.5 Bet Now

Why Texas can cover



Courtney Ramey got his 2020-21 season off to a good start, scoring a game-high 20 points in the Longhorns' victory. The junior guard hit the 20-point plateau just four times in 68 games over his first two campaigns. Senior guard Matt Coleman III finished with 17 points against Rio Grande Valley while freshman Greg Brown recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Coleman increased his career total to 1,109 points and is 22 away from climbing into 30th place on Texas' all-time list. Brown, meanwhile, is the fourth Longhorns freshman since 1972-73 to register a double-double in his debut and first since Jarrett Allen in 2016. The Longhorns received 25 points from their bench as junior forward Gerald Liddell led the group with 10 after reaching double digits just once in 29 games over his first two seasons.

Why Davidson can cover

Sophomore forward Hyunjung Lee's career-best performance helped lead the Wildcats to an 82-73 triumph over High Point in their season opener on Wednesday. The South Korean, whose highest output as a freshman was 20 points against VCU, recorded 23 on 8-of-14 shooting and added nine assists. Lee was 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and scored 17 of his points in the second half.

Kellan Grady recorded 20 points, hitting the mark for the sixth time in seven games dating back to last season, and fellow senior guard Carter Collins added 15. Sam Mennenga finished with 12 as the Wildcats saw four of their five starters hit double digits. A freshman from New Zealand, Mennenga nearly posted a double-double in his debut as he led Davidson with nine rebounds.

How to make Texas vs. Davidson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, suggesting that five different players scoring in double digits. It also says one side of the spread is hitting almost 70 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Davidson vs. Texas? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Davidson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up $2,400 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the last four years, and find out.