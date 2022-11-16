The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 11 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts and Gonzaga is coming off a 28-4 season where it went to the Sweet 16 while Texas went 22-12 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have wins over North Florida and Michigan State, while the Longhorns breezed by UTEP and Houston Christian.

Tip-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday's game is currently listed as a pick'em in the latest Texas vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 144.

Texas vs. Gonzaga spread: Pick'em

Texas vs. Gonzaga over-under: 144 points

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns welcomed back 77% of their scoring from a season ago and added high-profile transfers Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State) and Sir'Jabari Rice (New Mexico State) to their lineup. Chris Beard also welcomed in the No. 3 recruiting class in the country with five-star prospects Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris now enrolled and already making an impact.

The Longhorns haven't been seriously challenged yet but they'll have the benefit of hosting this matchup after losing in Spokane last season. Gonzaga turned the ball over 18 times against Michigan State and Beard's defense will be looking to apply pressure similarly after forcing 36 turnovers in the first two games.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Last season, Gonzaga was able to jump out to a 20-point lead at the half over Texas and managed to keep the Longhorns at arm's length with a double-digit lead throughout the second half. Texan Drew Timme had a mesmerizing performance in that game, recording 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds against the flagship university from the state he grew up in.

Timme is back in the lineup for Gonzaga and coming off another dominant game against Michigan State on a neutral floor. Timme had 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in a 64-63 win over the Spartans and the two-time consensus All-American will be the focus of both Gonzaga's offensive game-plan and Texas' defensive game-plan on Wednesday night.

