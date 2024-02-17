No. 3 Houston will welcome in-state rival Texas to the Fertitta Center in a marquee Big 12 showdown Saturday on CBS. This will mark the second and last regular-season Big 12 meeting between the Lone Star State programs, as the Longhorns are set to depart for the SEC after this season.

Houston's inaugural campaign in the Big 12 has been a success. The Cougars are tied for first place with Iowa State atop the conference standings. Next week's matchup with the Cyclones could loom large if they take care of business against Texas.

Meanwhile, Year 1 of the Rodney Terry era has been a rollercoaster for Texas. The Longhorns are tied for ninth place with Kansas State in the Big 12 standings with a 5-6 conference record. Texas has a 4-6 record against Quad 1 opponents and this weekend is an opportunity to secure its biggest win of the season after falling 76-72 in overtime last month to this same Houston team at home.

In CBS Sports' latest Bracketology by Jerry Palm, Texas was a No. 10 seed, while Houston was the No. 1 seed in the same region.

How to watch Texas vs. Houston live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Fertitta Center -- Houston

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Texas vs. Houston prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Houston has been elite on defense this season, but Texas is one of the Cougars' only opponents to offer some resistance. Houston gave up 72 points to the Longhorns last month, which marked the second-most points it has allowed in a game this season -- and the most in a win. Texas is right on the NCAA Tournament bubble and they need to string together more wins in conference play to guarantee a spot. While Houston should win this game at home, don't be surprised if Texas keeps it close like last time. Prediction: Texas +11.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno UH -11.5 Houston Texas Houston Texas Houston Texas Texas S/U Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston

