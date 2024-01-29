A Big 12 matchup features the No. 4 Houston Cougars (18-2) going on the road to play the Texas Longhorns (14-6) on Monday night. The Cougars have won four games in a row. On Jan. 27, Houston defeated Kansas State 74-52. Texas had its two-game win streak put to an end last time out when the BYU Cougars edged out the Longhorns 84-72.

Tipoff from the Moody Center in Austin is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Texas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 129.5.

Houston vs. Texas spread: Cougars -5.5

Houston vs. Texas over/under: 129.5 points

Houston vs. Texas money line: Cougars -228, Longhorns +186

TEX: Texas has won 16 of last 20 games at home

HOU: Houston has hit the 1H ML in 30 of last 35 games

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard L.J. Cryer is a force for the Cougars. Cryer has a reliable jumper from 3-point land and has a nice touch off the dribble. He leads the team in scoring (15.2) while shooting 38% from downtown. On Jan. 23 versus BYU, Cryer finished with 23 points, four rebounds and went 5-of-9 from downtown.

Sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp has been another major contributor offensively. Sharp plays with great confidence and disturbs passing lanes. The Florida native averages 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He's notched at least 20 points in four games this season. On Jan. 9, Sharp dropped 20 points and five boards.

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Max Abmas is a pure scorer and ball-handler for the Longhorns. He leads the team in scoring (17.6) with 4.3 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 40% from beyond the arc. Abmas dropped 22 points, four rebounds and three assists on Jan. 23.

Sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell provides Texas with a big-time athlete in the frontcourt. The Florida native averages 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. On Jan. 17, Mitchell logged 15 points and nine boards.

