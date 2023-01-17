The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will square off against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones in a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night. Texas has won nine of its last 10 games, including a 72-70 win against Texas Tech on Saturday. Iowa State had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 62-60 loss to then-No. 2 Kansas over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are favored by 3 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131. Before entering any Texas vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa State vs. Texas. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. Texas spread: Iowa State -3

Iowa State vs. Texas over/under: 131 points

Iowa State vs. Texas money line: Iowa State -145, Texas +125

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State had its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, but the Cyclones easily covered the 7.5-point spread in the thriller. They knocked down 8 of 20 shots from 3-point range, helping them overcome a 38.3% mark from the floor. Iowa State comes into this game riding a nine-game home winning streak, and it has covered the spread in five of its last six games overall.

Senior guard Jaren Holmes leads a balanced Iowa State lineup with 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, reaching double figures in six of his last seven games. Senior guard Gabe Kalscheur upped his average to 12.5 points per game after scoring 23 points against league-leading Kansas. He is facing a Texas team that has only covered the spread once in its last nine games against Big 12 teams.

Why Texas can cover

Iowa State has been on the road for three of its last four games and is coming off an emotional loss to Kansas, so the Cyclones could be battling some fatigue on Tuesday night. Texas has won nine of its last 10 games, including a trio of conference wins against Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech. The Longhorns rallied from a 10-point deficit in their win over Texas Tech, as Marcus Carr scored 20 points and Sir'Jabari Rice added 18.

They have now gone 8-1 in their nine games under interim coach Rodney Terry, who is trying to earn a full-time gig. Texas shot 52% from the floor in the second half of its win against Texas Tech, and it knocked down 13 of 15 from the charity stripe. Carr leads the team with 17.5 points and 4.2 assists per game, while Rice, Timmy Allen and Tyrese Hunter are all scoring in double figures as well.

The model has simulated Texas vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

