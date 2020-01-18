Texas vs. Kansas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texas vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ Texas
Current Records: Kansas 13-3; Texas 12-4
What to Know
The Texas Longhorns will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Texas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Longhorns didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday as they won 76-64. Five players on Texas scored in the double digits: F Kamaka Hepa (15), G Courtney Ramey (14), G Andrew Jones (14), G Jase Febres (13), and G Matt Coleman III (10).
Meanwhile, Kansas strolled past the Oklahoma Sooners with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 66-52. Kansas relied on the efforts of C Udoka Azubuike, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks, and G Isaiah Moss, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 20 points.
Texas isn't expected to pull this one out (Kansas is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Longhorns' home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
The Longhorns came up short against the Jayhawks when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 65-57. The defeat knocked the Longhorns out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Jayhawks with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.85
Odds
The Jayhawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Kansas 65 vs. Texas 57
- Jan 29, 2019 - Texas 73 vs. Kansas 63
- Jan 14, 2019 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 78
- Feb 26, 2018 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 70
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kansas 92 vs. Texas 86
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kansas 77 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas 67
- Feb 29, 2016 - Kansas 86 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Texas 67
