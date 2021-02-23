The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 14 Texas Longhorns are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The Longhorns are 13-6 overall and 7-5 at home while Kansas is 17-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Jayhawks have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, but Texas bettors have turned the profit in those games as their pick has covered in six of those 10 games.

However, Texas has struggled to a 7-12 mark against the spread this season while Kansas is 12-10-1. This time around, the Longhorns are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 139.5.

Texas vs. Kansas spread: Texas -2.5

Texas vs. Kansas over-under: 139.5 points

Texas vs. Kansas money line: Texas -145, Kansas +125

What you need to know about Texas

Texas fell 84-82 to the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday. One thing holding Texas back was the mediocre play of guard Andrew Jones. He played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-16 shooting and had six turnovers.

Jones is still averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season and Texas will certainly need a larger impact from him offensively on Tuesday. Courtney Ramey had 28 points and went 7-of-8 from the 3-point line in the loss while Matt Coleman III had 20 points and seven assists. That guard trio is one of the best in the country, and if they can get into an early rhythm, it will bode well for Texas.

What you need to know about Kansas

Meanwhile, Kansas knocked off the Texas Tech Red Raiders 67-61 this past Saturday. Five players on Kansas scored in the double digits: forward David McCormack (17), guard Ochai Agbaji (14), forward Jalen Wilson (11), guard Marcus Garrett (10), and guard Christian Braun (10).

The Jayhawks have won five games in a row now and have forced 76 turnovers during that span, including three games where they turned their opponents over at least 18 times. Texas has turned the ball over at least 15 times in each of its last three losses, so that could be a critical aspect of Tuesday's matchup.

How to make Texas vs. Kansas picks

