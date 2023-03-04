The No. 9 Texas Longhorns are no longer in the hunt for the Big 12 regular-season title, but they will try to split their season series with the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon. Texas is coming off consecutive road losses at Baylor and TCU, knocking the Longhorns out of contention for the conference title. Kansas is riding a seven-game winning streak and clinched another Big 12 championship with a win over Texas Tech earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Kansas spread: Texas -3.5

Texas vs. Kansas over/under: 148 points

Texas vs. Kansas money line: Texas -165, Kansas +140

Why Texas can cover

Texas squandered its opportunity to win a share of the Big 12 when it lost to TCU earlier this week, but the Longhorns trimmed a 13-point second-half deficit to 71-68 with one minute remaining before ultimately coming up short. Sir'Jabari Rice led Texas with 16 points, while Tyrese Hunter added 15. The Longhorns have been nearly untouchable at home this season, going 16-1 in their 17 games at the Moody Center.

Senior guard Marcus Carr, who leads Texas with 16.6 points and 4.1 assists per game, poured in 29 points against Kansas in the first meeting between these teams. Rice is the second-leading scorer with 12.2 points per game off the bench, while Timmy Allen (10.7) and Hunter (10.2) are both in double figures as well. Kansas has suffered four of its five losses away from home, and the Jayhawks are in a letdown spot after clinching the conference title.

Why Kansas can cover

Head coach Bill Self has won 17 conference titles in his 20 seasons with Kansas, clinching another one with Tuesday's win over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks got off to a 6-4 start in league play, but they have won seven straight games to remain the top team in the Big 12. Veteran forward Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds against the Red Raiders, while senior Kevin McCullar Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Wilson is one of the top players in college basketball, averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Freshman Gradey Dick led Kansas with a game-high 21 points in the 88-80 win over Texas on Feb. 6, as the Jayhawks improved to 15-4 in their last 19 games in this series. They have covered the spread in four of their last five road games, and Texas is having to get over the disappointment of missing out on a conference championship.

