Texas vs. Kansas odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 36-21 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Texas game 10,000 times
Two squads vying for the Big 12 title tangle Monday at Allen Fieldhouse as the Kansas Jayhawks host the Texas Longhorns. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks must trudge on without center Udoka Azubuike, who is out for the season with a hand injury. Still, they're 14-2 and one game up in the conference on the Longhorns, who have dropped their past two. Sportsbooks list the Jayhawks as eight-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Texas odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 139.5. Before you make any Kansas vs. Texas picks and college basketball predictions, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it entered Week 10 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 36-21 run on its top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, the model has dialed in on Texas vs. Kansas. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a point-spread pick that is cashing in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only over at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account that Kansas has plenty of options in generating points. The Jayhawks average 79 points on 48 percent shooting from the field. They're led by high scorer Dedric Lawson. The junior forward is averaging a double-double (19.3 points, 10.8 rebounds). Not only is he knocking down more than half of his field-goal attempts, he's also hitting free throws at a 76 percent clip.
Picking up the slack in Azubuike's absence is guard Devon Dotson. With no constant post presence, the quick-slashing freshman shimmies his way to the rim at a surprisingly efficient rate. He's also one of the team's fiercest defenders, averaging 1.6 steals.
But just because the Jayhawks have plenty of weapons doesn't mean they're a lock to cover the Kansas vs. Texas spread.
The Longhorns are all about balance. Nine players average double-digit minutes per outing. Senior guard Kerwin Roach has upped his game recently. Tops on the team with 13.6 points per game, over the past two contests he's shooting 52 percent from the field. For the season, he's hauling in five boards and dishing 3.6 assists. Texas also makes the most of its possessions, taking care of the rock. The Longhorns turn the ball over just 12 times on the hardwood.
Texas' strength is its front-court duo of senior Dylan Osetkowski and freshman Jaxson Hayes. Osetkowski knows how to finesse his 6-foot-9, 250-pound frame into optimal position to grab rebounds. He's averaging 8.0 rebounds, but about three of them are on the offensive glass. Hayes, who nets 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, is one of the conference's most tremendous shot-blockers, averaging 2.5 swats.
Who wins Texas vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread can you bank on well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Kansas spread you need to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years.
