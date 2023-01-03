Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Texas

Current Records: Kansas State 12-1; Texas 12-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #6 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 70-57 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 66-65.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, K-State beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 82-76 this past Saturday. Four players on K-State scored in the double digits: guard Markquis Nowell (23), forward Keyontae Johnson (18), center Abayomi Iyiola (14), and forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (11). Iyiola had some trouble finding his footing against the Radford Highlanders two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Abayomi Iyiola's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Texas escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

K-State is expected to lose this next one by 9. If their 9-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 12-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.2 on average. But the Longhorns are even better: they come into the game boasting the 17th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8. We'll see if that edge gives Texas a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 9-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Kansas State.