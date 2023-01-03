Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Texas
Current Records: Kansas State 12-1; Texas 12-1
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #6 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 70-57 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 66-65.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, K-State beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 82-76 this past Saturday. Four players on K-State scored in the double digits: guard Markquis Nowell (23), forward Keyontae Johnson (18), center Abayomi Iyiola (14), and forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (11). Iyiola had some trouble finding his footing against the Radford Highlanders two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Abayomi Iyiola's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Texas escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.
K-State is expected to lose this next one by 9. If their 9-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 12-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.2 on average. But the Longhorns are even better: they come into the game boasting the 17th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8. We'll see if that edge gives Texas a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 9-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Kansas State 66 vs. Texas 65
- Jan 04, 2022 - Texas 70 vs. Kansas State 57
- Feb 09, 2021 - Texas 80 vs. Kansas State 77
- Jan 16, 2021 - Texas 82 vs. Kansas State 67
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas 70 vs. Kansas State 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Texas 64 vs. Kansas State 50
- Feb 12, 2019 - Kansas State 71 vs. Texas 64
- Jan 02, 2019 - Texas 67 vs. Kansas State 47
- Feb 21, 2018 - Kansas State 58 vs. Texas 48
- Feb 07, 2018 - Kansas State 67 vs. Texas 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas State 64 vs. Texas 61
- Dec 30, 2016 - Kansas State 65 vs. Texas 62
- Feb 22, 2016 - Texas 71 vs. Kansas State 70
- Jan 05, 2016 - Texas 60 vs. Kansas State 57