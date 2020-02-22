Texas vs. Kansas State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

The Texas Longhorns and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum that will be televised by CBS. Kansas State is 9-17 overall and 8-5 at home, while Texas is 15-11 overall and 3-5 on the road. Texas has lost four of its past five games. K-State has lost six in a row and eight of nine. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Texas odds, with the over-under set at 124. Before entering any Texas vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas State vs. Texas spread: Kansas State -5.5

Kansas State vs. Texas over-under: 124 points

Kansas State vs. Texas money line: Kansas State -237, Texas 192

What you need to know about Kansas State

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Texas Tech Red Raiders took down K-State 69-62 on Wednesday. Xavier Sneed (15 points) and Antonio Gordon (14 points) were the top scorers for the Wildcats. The six-game losing streak is K-State's longest since the 2005 season.

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns didn't have too much trouble with the TCU Horned Frogs at home on Wednesday as they won 70-56. Texas can attribute much of its success to Andrew Jones, who had 21 points, and Will Baker, who had 20 points. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Longhorns.

Jericho Sims missed the TCU game because of a back injury. Matt Coleman III also sat out with a heel injury. Texas won the last meeting with K-State on January 11, 64-50.

