The No. 10 Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams are 18-4; the Wildcats are 11-0 at home, while Texas is 3-2 on the road. Texas has won six of its last seven overall, while Kansas State has covered in four of its last five, giving bettors plenty to consider in this top-10 clash.

Kansas State vs. Texas spread: Texas -1

Kansas State vs. Texas over/under: 150.5 points

Kansas State vs. Texas money line: Kansas State +100, Texas -120

What you need to know about Kansas State

K-State fell 90-78 on the road to rival Kansas on Tuesday. Four players on K-State scored in the double digits: guard Markquis Nowell (23), forward Keyontae Johnson (22), forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (11) and forward David N'Guessan (10), but the Wildcats weren't able to sweep the Sunflower Showdown this year after winning at home against Kansas on Jan. 17.

Still, Kansas State has been one of the best teams in the nation against the spread this season. The Wildcats are 16-6 ATS with an 8-3 ATS mark at home. They already beat Texas on the road this season on Jan. 3 in a 116-103 final in a game they entered as 8.5-point underdogs.

What you need to know about Texas

Meanwhile, Texas didn't have too much room to spare against the Baylor Bears on Monday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory. The Longhorns can attribute much of their success to forward Timmy Allen, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who had 21 points along with six boards. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Longhorns lost 82-71 to Tennessee last Saturday.

Marcus Carr leads the team with 16.7 points per game, while Rice (11.0 ppg), Allen (10.8 ppg) and Tyrese Hunter (10.3 ppg) are all averaging double digits as well.

