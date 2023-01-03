The No. 6 Texas Longhorns will be looking to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night. Texas is coming off a 70-69 win at Oklahoma, as acting head coach Rodney Terry improved to 5-0 while coach Chris Beard remains suspended. Kansas State is on a six-game winning streak of its own following an overtime win against then-No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 9 points in the latest Texas vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Kansas State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas vs. Kansas State:

Texas vs. Kansas State spread: Texas -9

Texas vs. Kansas State over/under: 137.5 points

Texas vs. Kansas State money line: Texas -475, Kansas State +360

Texas vs. Kansas State picks: See picks here

Why Texas can cover

Texas came from behind against Oklahoma on the road last weekend, picking up a 70-69 win in its Big 12 opener. Sir'Jabari Rice had a huge final six minutes of the game, scoring all 11 of his points while going 7 of 7 from the free-throw line during that stretch. Rice combined with Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen to score 31 of the team's 39 points in the second half.

Terry has gone 5-0 as the acting coach. It helps to have an experienced lineup that features 23-year-old Carr, who leads the team with 17.5 points and 3.9 assists per game. Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter is scoring 10.8 points, while Allen is also in double figures with 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Texas is on a nine-game home winning streak and has won five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State continues to sit outside the top 25, despite winning 12 of its first 13 games this season. The Wildcats have taken down several quality teams during that stretch, including LSU and then-No. 24 West Virginia. They will almost certainly be ranked if they pick up a win on Tuesday, so they will be very motivated for this opportunity.

The Wildcats outscored West Virginia 31-12 during the first 10 minutes of the second half on Saturday, quickly erasing an 11-point halftime deficit. Markquis Nowell scored seven of his game-high 23 points in overtime, while Keyontae Johnson added 18 points. Kansas State has been undervalued in its recent trips to Texas, covering the spread in six its last seven games in Austin.

How to make Kansas State vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Texas? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 30-16 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.