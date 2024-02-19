A pair of ninth-place Big 12 teams will square off on Monday night when the Texas Longhorns (16-9) host the Kansas State Wildcats (15-10). Texas is looking to bounce back from an 82-61 loss at No. 3 Houston on Saturday in a game that the Longhorns never led. Kansas State has lost six of its last seven games, falling to TCU by three points on Saturday. This is the lone meeting between the Longhorns and Wildcats this season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Moody Center. The Longhorns are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Kansas State odds, while the over/under is 142 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Texas vs. Kansas State spread: Texas -8.5

Texas vs. Kansas State over/under: 142 points

Texas vs. Kansas State money line: Texas -409, Kansas State +316

Why Texas can cover

Texas has been inconsistent lately, but it has picked up three wins over top-25 teams along with a 94-58 win over West Virginia in the past month. The Longhorns struggled on Saturday against No. 3 Houston, which is the top-ranked team in KenPom's metrics. Dylan Disu led Texas with 16 points and seven rebounds in that loss, and he is averaging 16.9 points per game this season.

Senior guard Max Abmas, who is the NCAA's active career leading scorer, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Junior guard Tyrese Hunter (11.1) and sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell (10.6) are both scoring in double figures as well. Kansas State has lost six of its last seven games and has not won a road game since beating West Virginia on Jan. 9.

Why Kansas State can cover

While Kansas State has dropped six of its last seven games, it has been within two possessions in each of its last three losses. The Wildcats knocked off then-No. 4 Kansas two weeks ago, as senior guard Tylor Perry poured in 26 points and dished out four assists. Junior guard Cam Carter added 19 points, 11 rebound and two assists in a double-double effort.

Carter leads Kansas State with 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Perry is averaging 15.2 points and 4.6 assists. Junior forward Arthur Kaluma is also in double figures with 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Texas was outrebounded by 11 in its loss to Houston and finished with its lowest offensive output of the year. See which team to pick here.

