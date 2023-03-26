Texas and Miami may be known to college sports fans as "football schools," but it will be all about basketball on Sunday as the No. 2 seed Longhorns and No. 5 seed Hurricanes square off in the Elite Eight. The winner will emerge as the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region champion and advance to the Final Four next week in Houston. For Miami, it would be the program's first-ever Final Four appearance, while Texas is trying to get back for the first time since 2003.

The Hurricanes are led by a deep group of guards, highlighted by Isaiah Wong and Nigel Pack, who have been empowered to play fast under 73-year-old coaching legend Jim Larranaga. Texas will counter with a balanced attack under interim coach Rodney Terry, who has filled in stunningly well following the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns are on a seven-game winning streak that features five double-digit victories, but the Hurricanes have looked as good as anyone in the Big Dance over their past two games, which were double-digit victories over No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 1 seed Houston.

This will be the first meeting between the programs since 2008 when Texas outlasted Miami 75-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and it should be a thriller.

Watch Texas vs. Miami in Elite Eight

Date: Sunday, March 26 | Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Texas vs. Miami: What to know

Miami enjoyed a comfortable 89-75 win over No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 as five Hurricanes finished in double figures: Nijel Pack (26) Isaiah Wong (20), Jordan Miller (13), Norchad Omier (12) and Wooga Poplar (11).

Meanwhile, Texas picked up an 83-71 win in the Sweet 16 over Xavier to advance. Tyrese Hunter (19 points), Marcus Carr (18) and Christian Bishop (18) were the top scorers for the Longhorns in the win. Bishop was off in the second-round win over Penn State, so this was a nice turnaround for him, while Bishop's scoring output was the most he's enjoyed all season.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind for this one: Miami comes into the contest boasting the 16th highest field-goal percentage in the nation at 48.20%. Texas is not quite as good but still ranks 34th in the country at 47.20% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

Texas vs. Miami prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Miami is firing on all cylinders, having crushed Indiana and Houston in back-to-back games to reach the Elite Eight after it took a late rally to beat Drake in the first round. The Hurricanes can rack up points in a hurry, and are playing with a ton of confidence. Texas has good guards, too, but keeping up will be a challenge since the 'Canes simply refuse to turn the basketball over. Even if Isaiah Wong or Nigel Pack has an off game, dynamic playmakers such as Jordan Miller and Wooga Poplar are capable of keeping Miami in it. Pick: Miami +4