An Elite Eight matchup in the Midwest Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns and the No. 5 seed Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes clashing on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes knocked off the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars 89-75 on Friday. Meanwhile, the Longhorns topped the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers 83-71 later that evening. Miami has made the Elite Eight in back-to-back years. On the flip side, this is the Longhorns' first Elite Eight appearance since 2008.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City is set for 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Longhorns are 4-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 150. Before locking in any Texas vs. Miami picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. Texas:

Miami vs. Texas: Longhorns -4

Miami vs. Texas over/under: 150 points

Miami vs. Texas money line: Longhorns -190, Hurricanes +158

MIA: Hurricanes are 6-1 ATS in their last seven NCAA Tournament games

TEX: Longhorns are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why Miami can cover

Junior guard Isaiah Wong is a smooth three-level scorer who owns a quick first step to consistently get into the lane. Wong has secure ball handles and a reliable jumper on the outside. The New Jersey native averages 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In Friday's win over Houston, Wong dropped 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Sophomore forward Norchad Omier is an athletic and nimble defender in the frontcourt. Omier plays with outstanding instincts and awareness to defend the rim and get into passing lanes. The native of Nicaragua logs 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. In the Sweet 16 win over Houston, Omier notched 12 points, 13 rebounds and one steal.

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Marcus Carr is an agile and skilled playmaker in the backcourt. Carr is able to break down the defense with ease and space the floor due to his secure jumper. The Ontario native leads the squad in points (15.8) and assists (4.1) while shooting 36% from downtown. On Friday's win over Xavier, he had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter is another strong ball handler for the Longhorns. Hunter has shown the ability to break down the defense as a facilitator and scorer. The Wisconsin native averages 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. On Friday versus Xavier, Hunter had 19 points, two assists and two blocks.

