Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ No. 11 Texas

Current Records: Northern Arizona 2-3; Texas 3-0

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will take on the #11 Texas Longhorns at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Bert Ogden Arena.

Northern Arizona beat the Santa Barbara Gauchos 63-54 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns didn't have too much trouble with the Gonzaga Bulldogs at home last Wednesday as they won 93-74. Texas can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrese Hunter, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

The Lumberjacks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Northern Arizona to 2-3 and Texas to 3-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Bert Ogden Arena -- Edinburg, Texas

Bert Ogden Arena -- Edinburg, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.