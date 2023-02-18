Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Texas

Current Records: Oklahoma 13-13; Texas 20-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners haven't won a game against the #6 Texas Longhorns since Jan. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Sooners and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Oklahoma should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Longhorns will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Oklahoma and the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma wrapped it up with a 79-65 win at home. Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to guard Grant Sherfield, who had 22 points and six assists along with eight boards. Sherfield hadn't helped his team much against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, falling 74-67. The losing side was boosted by guard Marcus Carr, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six assists.

The Sooners have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Oklahoma's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Oklahoma's win brought them up to 13-13 while the Longhorns' loss pulled them down to 20-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma is sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma, Texas ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Texas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.99

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.