Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Texas
Current Records: Oklahoma 13-13; Texas 20-6
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners haven't won a game against the #6 Texas Longhorns since Jan. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Sooners and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Oklahoma will be strutting in after a victory while Texas will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home on Tuesday as they won 79-65. Oklahoma's guard Grant Sherfield looked sharp as he had 22 points and six assists along with eight boards. Sherfield had some trouble finding his footing against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, falling 74-67. Guard Marcus Carr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six assists.
The Sooners are now 13-13 while Texas sits at 20-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma is fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma, Texas comes into the matchup boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.9.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
Series History
Texas have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Texas 70 vs. Oklahoma 69
- Feb 15, 2022 - Texas 80 vs. Oklahoma 78
- Jan 11, 2022 - Texas 66 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas 69 vs. Oklahoma 65
- Jan 26, 2021 - Oklahoma 80 vs. Texas 79
- Mar 03, 2020 - Texas 52 vs. Oklahoma 51
- Jan 08, 2020 - Oklahoma 72 vs. Texas 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 69 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas 77 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas 79 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Feb 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Texas 66
- Jan 23, 2017 - Texas 84 vs. Oklahoma 83
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas 76 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma 63 vs. Texas 60