Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Texas

Current Records: Oklahoma 13-13; Texas 20-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners haven't won a game against the #6 Texas Longhorns since Jan. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Sooners and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Oklahoma will be strutting in after a victory while Texas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home on Tuesday as they won 79-65. Oklahoma's guard Grant Sherfield looked sharp as he had 22 points and six assists along with eight boards. Sherfield had some trouble finding his footing against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, falling 74-67. Guard Marcus Carr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six assists.

The Sooners are now 13-13 while Texas sits at 20-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma is fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma, Texas comes into the matchup boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.