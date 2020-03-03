Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions from proven computer model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 18-11 overall and 12-2 at home, while Texas is 18-11 overall and 5-5 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Oklahoma at 13-15 against the number and Texas at 13-16.

And the two rivals have also split their last four head-to-head matchups both straight up and against the spread. This time around, the Sooners are favored by 7 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, while the Over-Under is set at 133.

Oklahoma vs. Texas spread: Oklahoma -7

Oklahoma vs. Texas over-under: 133 points

Oklahoma vs. Texas money line: Oklahoma -317, Texas +253

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road this past Saturday as they won 73-62. The Sooners' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Kristian Doolittle, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Brady Manek, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds. Doolittle and Manek are the team's two leading scorers as only Austin Reaves (13.9 ppg) joins them in averaging double-figures scoring.

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, winning 68-58. Guard Andrew Jones (22 points) was the top scorer for Texas. The Longhorns defense limited the Red Raiders to just 39.2 percent shooting from the field in the victory.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma enters the game with 4.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 20th-best in college basketball. But Texas is even better. They come into the contest with 4.3 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Texas picks

