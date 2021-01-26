The fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns will look to continue their recent success over the No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners when they meet in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Longhorns (11-2) have won 20 of the past 31 meetings in the series, including four of the last five games played at Austin, Texas. Texas is second in the conference at 5-1 and is 6-2 on its home court. The Sooners (9-4), who are third in the Big 12 at 5-3, are 1-3 on the road this season. Texas coach Shaka Smart will miss this game after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tip-off from Frank Erwin Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 56-41, but Texas holds a 23-19 edge in games played at Austin. The Longhorns are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.

Oklahoma vs. Texas spread: Texas -4.5

Oklahoma vs. Texas over-under: 143 points

Oklahoma vs. Texas money line: Texas -200; Oklahoma +170

OU: The Sooners average 82.6 points per game in wins and 66.0 in losses

TEX: The Longhorns posted four wins by at least 20 points and are also 4-1 in games decided by three points or less

Why Texas can cover



The Longhorns have four players averaging in double figures, led by junior guard Andrew Jones, who is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He was named the National Player of the Week and Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 11. In wins over Iowa State and West Virginia, Jones averaged 19.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while hitting 16 of 34 field goals (47.1 percent), including 7 of 16 (43.8 percent) from 3-point range. He has played in 88 career games with 54 starts, reaching double figures 54 times, including 20 or more points nine times.

Also powering Texas is junior guard Courtney Ramey, who averages 13.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. He is hitting on 44.2 percent of his field goals, including 44.6 percent from 3-point range, and 79.1 percent of his free throws. Ramey has reached double figures in 12 of 13 games, including a season-high 20 points in the season opener against UT Rio Grande Valley.

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners are led by senior guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He is connecting on 42.6 percent of his field goals and 86.4 percent of his free throws. On Saturday against Kansas, he started 0-for-7 from the field before heating up, scoring 16 second-half points in a 75-68 victory. In the Jan. 9 game at Kansas, he led the Sooners with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He also scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists at Baylor on Jan. 6.

Also having a solid season for Oklahoma is sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon, who is averaging 12.8 points, three rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is also red hot from the floor, hitting on 47.6 percent of his shots, including 38.8 percent from 3-point range, and 87.1 percent of his free throws. On Saturday, he led the Sooners to the upset win, scoring 22 points, four rebounds and a career-best-tying four 3-pointers.

