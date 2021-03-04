The No. 15 Texas Longhorns and the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off Thursday in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners are 14-8 overall and 10-2 at home, while Texas is 15-7 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Longhorns are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a road underdog. The Sooners are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record. The road team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six Texas-Oklahoma meetings.

The Sooners are favored by two points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Texas vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Texas spread: Oklahoma -2

Oklahoma vs. Texas over-under: 143.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Texas money line: Oklahoma -130, Texas +110

Latest Odds: Oklahoma Sooners -2 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners dropped their third straight decision Monday, falling to Oklahoma State 79-75. Brady Manek scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.

Austin Reaves leads Oklahoma in all three statistical categories -- scoring 17.6 points, grabbing 5.7 rebounds and dishing 5.1 assists per outing. The Sooners score 75.6 points and allow 69.1 points per game. Oklahoma tripped then-No. 5 Texas 80-79 on Jan. 26, with Reaves scoring 23 points.

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns downed Iowa State 81-67 on Tuesday. Texas got double-digit scoring from four players: Kai Jones (17), Courtney Ramey (14), Matt Coleman III (12) and Greg Brown (12).

Jones scores 14.8 points per game for Texas, while Brown grabs 6.9 rebounds and Coleman deals 4.4 assists per outing. The Longhorns score 75.1 points per game, while allowing 68.5 points per outing.

How to make Texas vs. Oklahoma picks

The model has simulated Oklahoma vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Texas? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Texas vs. Oklahoma spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.