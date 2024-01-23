A heated rivalry is set to renew on Tuesday when the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns square off at 7 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 15-3 overall and 11-0 at home, while Texas is 13-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Longhorns have dominated this series in recent years, winning each of their last five games against the Sooners.

Oklahoma vs. Texas spread: Oklahoma -4.5

Oklahoma vs. Texas over/under: 142.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Texas money line: Oklahoma: -209, Texas: +172

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge on Saturday. The Sooners snuck past the Bearcats with a 69-65 win. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but Oklahoma was the better team in the second half. Oklahoma's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Otega Oweh, who scored 14 points. Javian McCollum was another key contributor, recording 16 points and six rebounds.

The Sooners are 12-0 in their last 12 home games and they're 15-3 in their last 18 games overall. Oklahoma is scoring 79.3 points per game on average, while giving up 65.1 points per contest.

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns are coming off a thrilling victory over the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Texas secured the 75-73 win over the Bears on a last-second layup. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dylan Disu, who scored 19 points. Disu enters Tuesday's tilt averaging 19.3 points per game over his last four contests.

Another player making a difference was Tyrese Hunter, who finished the game with 21 points. For the season, Hunter is averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 49.4% of his field goals and 35.2% of his 3-point attempts this season.

