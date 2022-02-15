The No. 20 Texas Longhorns continue their difficult stretch to close the regular season when they take on Red River rival Oklahoma Sooners in a key Big 12 game on Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. The Longhorns (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) have played five straight games against ranked teams, going 3-2. After facing the unranked Sooners (14-11, 4-8), Texas will get a rematch with No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns still have games against No. 6 Kansas and No. 7 Baylor remaining. Meanwhile Oklahoma is looking to make a late-season push to make the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by one point in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 125.5.

Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Oklahoma vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Oklahoma spread: Longhorns -1

Texas vs. Oklahoma over-under: 125.5 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma money line: Longhorns -120, Sooners +100

TEX: The Longhorns rank second in the country in scoring defense (56.8 points per game).

OKLA: The Sooners rank second in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage (48.0).

Why Texas can cover

Texas has one of the best defenses in the country. The Longhorns give up just 56.8 points per game, which leads the Big 12 and ranks second in the nation. They also rank 10th in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

In addition, Texas has dominated the recent series against Oklahoma. The Longhorns have won 22 of the last 34 meetings against the Sooners. That includes a 66-52 win in Austin on Jan. 11 and victories in each of the team's last two trips to Norman.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma is one of the most accurate shooting teams in the country. The Sooners rank second in the Big 12 and 24th nationally in field goal percentage (48.0). Senior Tanner Groves leads the conference in field-goal percentage (55.0) and ranks 38th nationally.

In addition, Oklahoma faces a Texas team that has struggled on the road this season. The Longhorns are just 2-6 in true road games versus 16-1 in home or neutral-court contests. They are coming off their biggest loss of the season, a 17-point defeat on Saturday at Baylor.

