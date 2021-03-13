The Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-7) and the Texas Longhorns (18-7) will meet up on Saturday in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament championship game. Oklahoma State is 8-1 in the last nine games, including upset wins over West Virginia and Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. Texas advanced after Kansas was forced to withdraw on Friday, though the Longhorns upended the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the previous round.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET in Kansas City. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Longhorns as 1.5-point favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.5 in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas odds. Before locking in any Texas vs. Oklahoma State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament 2021. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Texas:

Oklahoma State vs. Texas spread: Texas -1.5

Oklahoma State vs. Texas over-under: 144.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. Texas money line: Texas -125; Oklahoma State +105

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have covered the spread in eight straight games

Texas: The Longhorns are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why Oklahoma State can cover



The Cowboys are led by one of the best players in college basketball in potential No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Cunningham produced 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the team's semifinal upset win over Baylor, and he projects as the best player on the floor in this matchup. From there, Oklahoma State is No. 2 in the Big 12 in both 2-point shooting (52.6 percent) and free-throw creation.

Texas is one of the worst teams in the country at preventing free-throw attempts defensively, and the Longhorns also have a poor turnover rate on both ends of the floor. On the defensive side, the Cowboys lead the conference in 3-point shooting allowed (32.0 percent), with top-three marks in block rate, shooting efficiency allowed and overall defensive rating. Texas could also make things easier on Oklahoma State with shaky free throw shooting, as the Longhorns are converting only 70.4 percent of their attempts at the charity stripe this season.

Why Texas can cover

Offensively, Texas is efficient, including a 52.8 percent effective field-goal shooting mark for the season. The Longhorns are above-average in both 3-point accuracy (35.5 percent) and 2-point accuracy (52.4 percent), and Texas leads the Big 12 in 3-point attempt rate, firing 42.2 percent of its shots from beyond the arc. Shaka Smart's team is also strong in both offensive rebounding, pulling down 31 percent of its own misses, and free-throw creation rate.

Defensively, Texas is elite when it comes to defensive rebounding, leading the Big 12 in allowing opponents to snatch only 25.1 percent of their own missed shots. The Longhorns are also fantastic at limiting assists, and they are holding opponents to just 45.2 percent on 2-point attempts this season. Texas is a top-four team in shooting efficiency allowed, and the Longhorns also block 10.1 percent of shots launched by opponents in 2020-21.

