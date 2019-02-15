Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, online

In the increasingly impossible-to-predict Big 12, the stakes are high for the middle of the pack clubs across the country -- and in the conference -- still vying for NCAA Tournament inclusion. So Saturday's Oklahoma State-Texas game is a big one, in particular for the hometown Horns.

Texas has been just as enigmatic as the league overall this season, and fits somewhere in the gushy middle among teams who have been a tick above average this season. It won its first two to open league play, then lost three straight. It won against a really good OU team (at the time), then lost two straight. Then it beat Kansas.

The Longhorns have been trending up overall of late, however. They've won two of three as they enter the weekend, including over league-contending Baylor and league-doormat West Virginia, and have a chance Saturday to get above .500 in league play. On paper, it should be an easier-than-anticipated victory.

Oklahoma State comes in having lost four straight overall, and seven straight in conference play dating back to Jan. 14. After losing three scholarship players last month in a house-cleaning of sorts, the Cowboys are limping into Saturday with seven scholarship players. A walk-on and a former player-manager both saw minutes in their last lump-taking, which came Wednesday at the hands of Texas Tech.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 1 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET Where : Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas



: Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)

CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Texas -11.5

Oklahoma State took out Texas 61-58 the last time these two squads played. And while Texas hasn't shown marked improvement since then, Oklahoma State has shown marked deterioration. Horns by double digits is a virtual lock. Pick: Texas 75, Oklahoma State 60

