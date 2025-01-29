We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is 15-5 overall and 9-1 at home, while Texas is 14-6 overall and 2-2 on the road. Ole Miss limps into Wednesday's contest having lost three consecutive games, while Texas has won three of its past four.

Ole Miss vs. Texas spread: Ole Miss -6.5

Ole Miss vs. Texas over/under: 141.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Texas money line: Ole Miss: -264, Texas: +212

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss is headed into Wednesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping its third straight game on Saturday. The Rebels fell 83-75 to Missouri on the road. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malik Dia, who scored 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Sean Pedulla, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus six assists.

For the season, Dia is averaging 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Pedulla leads the Rebels in scoring with 14.3 points per game. He's connecting on 43.8% of his field goals and 38.8% of his 3-point attempts. Ole Miss is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games.

Why Texas can cover

Texas is coming off a thrilling 70-69 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday thanks to a last-minute layup from Tramon Mark with four seconds left in the second half. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Longhorns were down by 22 points with 17:05 left in the game.

Tre Johnson was the offensive standout of the contest as he had 30 points in addition to two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Missouri last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Kadin Shedrick was another key player, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The Longhorns are now 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games against an opponent from the SEC.

