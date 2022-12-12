Who's Playing
Rice @ No. 2 Texas
Current Records: Rice 6-2; Texas 7-1
What to Know
The Rice Owls are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the #2 Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Moody Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Rice and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Owls wrapped it up with an 83-71 win on the road.
Meanwhile, Texas was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 88-43 at home. Texas can attribute much of their success to forward Christian Bishop, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds.
The wins brought Rice up to 6-2 and Texas to 7-1. The Owls are 4-1 after wins this year, the Longhorns 5-1.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.