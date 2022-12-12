Who's Playing

Rice @ No. 2 Texas

Current Records: Rice 6-2; Texas 7-1

What to Know

The Rice Owls are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the #2 Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Moody Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Rice and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Owls wrapped it up with an 83-71 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Texas was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 88-43 at home. Texas can attribute much of their success to forward Christian Bishop, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds.

The wins brought Rice up to 6-2 and Texas to 7-1. The Owls are 4-1 after wins this year, the Longhorns 5-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.