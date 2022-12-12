Who's Playing

Rice @ No. 2 Texas

Current Records: Rice 6-2; Texas 7-1

What to Know

The Rice Owls' road trip will continue as they head to Moody Center at 8 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the #2 Texas Longhorns. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Rice had enough points to win and then some against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats last week, taking their contest 83-71.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown the Longhorns laid on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Forward Christian Bishop was the offensive standout of the game for Texas, picking up 16 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Rice is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Rice up to 6-2 and Texas to 7-1. The Owls are 4-1 after wins this season, the Longhorns 5-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 28-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.