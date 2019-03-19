Texas vs. South Dakota State odds: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The 2019 NIT tips off Tuesday, including a matchup of major vs. mid-major as the Texas Longhorns host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 9 p.m. ET. Texas (16-16) lost its final three games of the season and was the top Big 12 team left out of the NCAA Tournament, while South Dakota St. (24-8) was stunned in the Summit League Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Vegas lists the Longhorns as 9.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 153 in the latest Texas vs. South Dakota State odds. The Longhorns are a No. 2 seed in the NIT, but before you make any Texas vs. South Dakota State picks, you'll want to see the 2019 NIT predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows the Jackrabbits have the better record and an offense that's tough to handle, but the Longhorns are battle-tested, having played the 12th-toughest schedule in the nation. Texas' offense has a go-to player in Kerwin Roach II (14.7 ppg), but balance has been a key strength, with three other players -- Dylan Osetkowski, Matt Coleman III and Jaxson Hayes -- averaging at least 10 points.

Texas' defense is its strength, however, allowing just 67 points per game. South Dakota State is 9-6 when held to 80 or fewer, while it's 15-1 when scoring 81-plus. The only teams that managed over 80 on Texas in regulation were North Carolina (Texas still won) and Georgia.

But just because the Longhorns are the higher seed and at home where they're 12-6 doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas vs. South Dakota State spread.

Texas may have a depth advantage, but South Dakota State may have the best player on the court in All-American Mike Daum. The 6-9 senior averages 25.3 points and 11.7 rebounds, the only player in the nation averaging 25 and 10. The three-time Summit League Player of the Year shoots 51 percent from the field.

Texas has struggled against top-tier players. Seven times, Texas has allowed at least 23 points to one player in a game, including 30-plus points three times. The Jackrabbits can light up the scoreboard too, averaging 84.9 points, fifth-most in the nation. The also drain 10 threes per game.

