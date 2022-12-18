Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 7 Texas

Current Records: Stanford 4-6; Texas 8-1

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the #7 Texas Longhorns at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cardinal took their game at home this past Friday with ease, bagging an 85-40 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. Stanford got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ryan Agarwal (11), forward Spencer Jones (10), forward Brandon Angel (10), and guard Jarvis Moss (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Longhorns beat the Rice Owls 87-81 last week. It was another big night for Texas' guard Marcus Carr, who had 28 points.

Stanford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Stanford up to 4-6 and Texas to 8-1. The Cardinal are 0-3 after wins this season, the Longhorns 6-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas have won both of the games they've played against Stanford in the last eight years.