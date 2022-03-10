Who's Playing
TCU @ Texas
Regular Season Records: TCU 19-11; Texas 21-10
What to Know
The TCU Horned Frogs and the #22 Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 10 at T-Mobile Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. TCU hasn't won a game against the Longhorns since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday.
TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-64 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Guard Mike Miles (17 points) was the top scorer for TCU.
Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday, falling 70-63. Forward Timmy Allen just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against TCU.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas 75 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - Texas 73 vs. TCU 50
- Mar 07, 2021 - Texas 76 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 55
- Feb 19, 2020 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas 62 vs. TCU 61
- Apr 02, 2019 - Texas 58 vs. TCU 44
- Mar 09, 2019 - TCU 69 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2019 - TCU 65 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - TCU 87 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 10, 2018 - Texas 99 vs. TCU 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - TCU 78 vs. Texas 63
- Jan 11, 2017 - TCU 64 vs. Texas 61
- Jan 26, 2016 - Texas 71 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - TCU 58 vs. Texas 57