Who's Playing

TCU @ Texas

Regular Season Records: TCU 19-11; Texas 21-10

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs and the #22 Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 10 at T-Mobile Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. TCU hasn't won a game against the Longhorns since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday.

TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-64 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Guard Mike Miles (17 points) was the top scorer for TCU.

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday, falling 70-63. Forward Timmy Allen just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against TCU.