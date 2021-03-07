A Big 12 battle is on tap Sunday between the No. 15 Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is 12-12 overall and 6-6 at home, while the Longhorns are 16-7 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Longhorns are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 road games. The Horned Frogs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up loss.

The home team is 9-4 against the spread in the last 13 meetings between these two rivals. The Longhorns are favored by 7.5-points in the latest TCU vs. Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Texas vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

TCU vs. Texas spread: Texas -7.5

TCU vs. Texas over-under: 136.5 points

TCU vs. Texas money line: Texas -330, TCU +260

What you need to know about TCU

The Horned Frogs came up short on Thursday against the West Virginia Mountaineers, falling 76-67 for a second straight loss. TCU got a strong game in defeat from Jaedon LeDee, who scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

RJ Nembhard scores 16.0 points and deals 4.0 assists per game for TCU, while Kevin Samuel grabs 8.1 rebounds per outing. TCU enters Sunday's showdown averaging 67.7 points per game. The Horned Frogs give up 71.0 points per game defensively. TCU limps into this contest having lost five of its last six games. The Horned Frogs are also just 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games at home.

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns were able to overcome Oklahoma on Thursday, taking a 69-65 decision. Four Texas players scored in double digits: Andrew Jones (16), Jericho Sims (16), Courtney Ramey (11) and Jase Febres (11). Sims also pulled down 12 rebounds in the victory.

Texas downed the Horned Frogs 70-55 on Feb. 13. Jones leads the Longhorns with 14.8 points per game, while Sims adds 6.8 rebounds and Matt Coleman III dishes 4.2 assists per outing. Texas averages 74.9 points per game. The Longhorns have also dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning four of their last five matchups against TCU. However, Texas is just 3-8-1 against the spread in its last 12 games overall.

