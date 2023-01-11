Rodney Terry won his first game for No. 10 Texas (13-2) last Saturday after the Longhorns officially dismissed former head coach Chris Beard last Thursday. Terry led Texas to wins in six-of-seven games following Beard's initial suspension in mid-December, but he faces another tough matchup at home on Wednesday against No. 17 TCU. Texas won both regular season meetings with the Horned Frogs before losing to TCU in the Big 12 tournament last season.

Tip-off from the Moody Center in Austin is set for 9 p.m. ET, where Texas is 9-1 this season. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 143.

Texas vs. TCU spread: Texas -6.5

Texas vs. TCU over/under: 143 points

Texas vs. TCU money line: Texas -280, TCU +230

What you need to know about Texas

Texas was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday, winning 56-46. Marcus Carr scored a team-high 12 points with four assists, while Timmy Allen finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Dillon Mitchell was the Longhorns' top player on the boards with 12 rebounds.

Texas has been one of the country's best when it comes to offensive production, and the Longhorns average 82.3 points per game (18th in the nation). This season, Texas has shot 48.6% from the field and has held that level of efficiency over its last five games (48.7%). Where Texas has been better in recent matchups has been beyond the 3-point line, where the Longhorns have made 41.3% of its attempts, well over their season average of 34%.

What you need to know about TCU

Iowa State won its last meeting with TCU last season, and the Cyclones won the first matchup between the two this year, a 69-67 result last Saturday. The game was decided on a last-minute half-court shot from Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur with 0:02 left to play. Guard Mike Miles Jr. (18 points) and guard Damion Baugh (17 points) were the top scorers for TCU.

Over their last five games, the Horned Frogs have hit 46.8% of their total attempts from the field, but have only made an abysmal 27.9% of their 3-pointers. For what it's worth, Miles has been TCU's most legitimate threat from downtown (32.7% 3FG), but he has a shot to improve on that Wednesday night. Texas has allowed opponents to hit 39.4% of their 3-point attempts over its last five games, which should help TCU's potential to win.

