The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will be looking to play a competitive game when they face the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night. Texas A&M-Commerce is riding a five-game losing streak following a 62-52 loss to IUPUI last Tuesday. Texas is on a four-game winning streak after blowing out Louisiana last Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 30 points in the latest Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 21-15 roll on all top-rated CBB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce spread: Texas -30

Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce over/under: 139.5 points

Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce picks: See picks here

Why Texas A&M-Commerce can cover

Texas A&M-Commerce has plenty of experience playing on the road, with 12 of its last 13 games coming away from home. The Lions fought back from a 14-point first-half deficit to pull within two points against IUPUI in the Indiana Classic last Tuesday before eventually coming up short.

They have already taken down a pair of Division I teams this season, beating Air Force and Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors were 10.5-point favorites in that game and have won nine of their 11 games outside of that loss, making it a quality win on Texas A&M-Commerce's resume. Texas has not been a profitable team to back of late, covering the spread twice in its last six games.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has not had any trouble playing without Christ Beard (suspension) on the bench, winning all three games during his absence and four straight overall. The Longhorns are coming off one of their best performances of the season, cruising to a 100-72 win over Louisiana last Wednesday. Freshman Arterio Morris poured in a career-high 25 points on 9 of 11 shooting, while Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen each scored 17 points.

The Longhorns shot a season-best 58.1% from the floor, cracking the century mark for the first time since 2017. Texas A&M-Commerce has failed to cover the spread in five straight games after shooting just 38.5% from the floor in its loss to IUPUI. Texas is on an eight-game home winning streak and has too much talent for the Lions to handle.

How to make Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas? And which side of the spread is hitting more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.