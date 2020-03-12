Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 Big 12 Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The 2020 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals get underway Thursday with a battle of in-state rivals and bubble teams as the fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns (19-12, 9-9) meet the fifth-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13, 9-9). Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The winner of this contest is likely to be in decent shape to receive a 2020 NCAA Tournament bid, while the loser could be in trouble. The clubs split two regular-season meetings, with each winning on the road.

The Red Raiders are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 125 in the latest Texas Tech vs. Texas odds. Before making any Texas vs. Texas Tech picks, make sure you check out the 2020 Big 12 Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Texas vs. Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament 2020. You can visit SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Texas Tech vs. Texas:

Texas Tech vs. Texas spread: Texas Tech -5.5

Texas Tech vs. Texas over-under: 125

Texas Tech vs. Texas money line: Texas Tech -250, Texas +200

TTU: The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 with 15.4 assists per game.

UT: The underdog has covered six of the last eight meetings in this series.

Why Texas Tech can cover

The model knows the Red Raiders, who reached the national championship game last season, will be motivated to give a strong performance that ensures their inclusion in this year's field. The Red Raiders lost most key contributors from that Final Four squad, notably lottery pick Jarrett Culver

But coach Chris Beard's club came out of the gates with a strong 10-3 start that included a win over then-top-ranked Louisville. The Red Raiders also outplayed Kentucky most of the way in a non-conference game before falling by two points.

Texas Tech's resume appeared to be in fine shape before it dropped four consecutive games to end the regular season. Back-to-back losses to Baylor and Kansas by seven combined points were agonizing because a win in either game would likely have allowed the Raiders to shed their bubble status.

Why Texas can cover

Even so, the Red Raiders aren't a lock to cover the Texas Tech vs. Texas spread. The Longhorns started 9-1 before a slew of injuries to key players left them shorthanded for conference play. At one point they were 4-8 in Big 12 action, and many basketball observers were already naming potential successors for coach Shaka Smart.

But Smart is known for maximizing the ability of available personnel, and the Longhorns went on a stunning five-game win streak that included road upsets of Texas Tech and Oklahoma. However, their resume took a blow with a home loss to Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale.

Junior point guard Matt Coleman III has been a steadying force. He is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

How to make Texas vs. Texas Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, as the Longhorns get big scoring numbers from Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey, while the Red Raiders get double-digit scoring efforts from Jahmi'us Ramsey and Davide Moretti. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Texas? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Texas Tech spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model on a 75-53 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.