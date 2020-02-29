Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 18-10 overall and 13-2 at home, while Texas is 17-11 overall and 4-5 on the road. Texas has won three consecutive games. Texas Tech has won five of its past seven games. The Red Raiders are favored by 11 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Texas odds, while the over-under is set at 124.5. Before entering any Texas vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas Tech vs. Texas spread: Texas Tech -11

Texas Tech vs. Texas over-under: 124.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Texas money line: Texas Tech -671, Texas 474

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Texas Tech fell 65-51 to the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. Jahmi'us Ramsey, who entered the game as the team's leading scorer (16.3 points per game), was held scoreless. He missed all of his eight attempts from the field. Kevin McCullar led Texas Tech with 13 points. The 51 points scored were a season low for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half.

Texas Tech won the last meeting with Texas, 62-57 on Feb. 8.

What you need to know about Texas

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Texas took down the No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers 67-57 on Monday. Texas can attribute much of its success to Andrew Jones, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and Courtney Ramey, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds. The Longhorns have won three straight games in conference play for the first time since 2016.

Kamaka Hepa missed the game due to illness.

