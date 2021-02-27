The No. 14 Texas Longhorns face a rugged road to move up in the Big 12 standings, starting with a matchup at the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. Texas (14-6, 8-5) must play each of its final four games away from home in advance of the Big 12 tournament. The Longhorns are coming off a dramatic victory over No. 17 Kansas, rallying from 14 points down to maintain their hold on fifth place in the conference.

Texas Tech (14-8, 6-7) has tumbled down the standings in the wake of a season-worst, three-game losing streak but squeezed out a 79-77 win at Texas on Jan. 13. Tip-off is at noon ET at United Supermarkets Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Red Raiders as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 136 in the latest Texas vs. Texas Tech odds. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Texas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Texas Tech -3.5

Texas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 136 points

Texas vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas +145, Texas Tech -170

TEX: G Andrew Jones is 2-for-18 on three-pointers in his last three games

TT: Red Raiders rank fifth nationally with a plus-5.4 turnover margin

Why Texas can cover



Despite his recent shooting struggles and a six-turnover dud in a crushing loss to West Virginia a week ago, Andrew Jones registered the first double-double of his collegiate career with 13 points and 10 rebounds against Kansas. The team's top scorer at 15.4 points per game, he tied his season-high with four three-pointers and paced the Longhorns with 20 points at Texas Tech last month. Senior Jericho Sims scored a season-high 16 points in that matchup.

Guards Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III are second and third on the Longhorns in scoring at 15.4 and 14.1 points, respectively. Ramey, shooting 43.7 percent from distance, knocked down 7-of-8 three-pointers en route to a season-high 28 points against West Virginia and had 15 points on 4-of-8 from behind the arc against the Red Raiders. Coleman, averaging 14.0 points and 5.8 assists over the last four games, tops the team in steals (1.2).

Why Texas Tech can cover

Leading scorer Mac McClung was in the middle of his best stretch of the season when the Red Raiders rallied to edge Texas last month, eclipsing 20 points five times in a seven-game stretch. One of those was a 22-point effort against the Longhorns that was capped by a game-winning jumper with three seconds to play. Averaging 16.9 points, McClung also scored 19 points against Texas in November 2019 as a member of Georgetown.

Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been wildly inconsistent over the past four games after scoring in double-figures in 12 of the previous 14 contests. The team's second-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game, he was held to two points at Kansas State and five at Kansas before breaking out with 18 in Monday's overtime defeat at Oklahoma State. Shannon collected 14 points and seven rebounds in the victory over Texas.

