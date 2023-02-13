The No. 5 Texas Longhorns will try to keep their place atop the Big 12 standings when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday night. Texas bounced back from a loss to Kansas by rolling to a 94-60 win over West Virginia on Saturday. Texas Tech was able to snap its two-game losing streak with a 71-63 win against Kansas State.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are listed as 4-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146. Before entering any Texas vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas Tech vs. Texas:

Texas Tech vs. Texas spread: Texas -4

Texas Tech vs. Texas over/under: 146 points

Texas Tech vs. Texas money line: Texas -180, Texas Tech +155

Texas Tech vs. Texas picks: See picks here

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech lost eight straight conference games to open the season, but it has won three of its five games since then. The Red Raiders have won two straight Big 12 games at home, including a 71-63 win over No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday. Veteran guard De'Vion Harmon, who scored a crucial bucket in the final minute, led the team with 20 points in the win over the Wildcats.

The Red Raiders stepped up defensively in that game as well, holding Kansas State to just two made field goals in the final four minutes of the contest. Harmon is one of four players on the team who is averaging double figures this season, with senior forward Kevin Obanor scoring a team-high 15.1 points to go along with 6.3 rebounds per game. Texas Tech has won six of its last seven home games against Texas and has covered the spread in four of its last five games this season.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has won three of its last four games and remains alone atop the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns bounced back from a loss to Kansas with a 94-60 win over West Virginia on Saturday, easily covering the 7-point spread. Sir'Jabari Rice poured in a season-high 24 points in just 17 minutes of action, knocking down 5 of 6 field-goal attempts and all 10 of his shots from the charity stripe.

The Longhorns finished with 10 3-pointers on 17 attempts, and they also went 24 of 25 from the free-throw line. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists, passing the 2,000-point mark for his five-year career. Texas already picked up one win over Texas Tech this season, and it has covered the spread in five of its last seven games.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Texas? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.