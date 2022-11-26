Who's Playing

UTRGV @ No. 4 Texas

Current Records: UTRGV 4-2; Texas 4-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UTRGV Vaqueros will be on the road. They will take on the #4 Texas Longhorns at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gregory Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Vaqueros have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Tuesday. UTRGV captured a comfortable 91-79 win. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Will Johnston led the charge as he had 20 points and five assists.

As for the Longhorns, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. Everything went their way against Northern Arizona on Monday as they made off with a 73-48 victory. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Texas. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marcus Carr (17), guard Arterio Morris (11), forward Dylan Disu (10), and guard Tyrese Hunter (10).

The wins brought UTRGV up to 4-2 and Texas to 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vaqueros are stumbling into the contest with the 22nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.2 on average. To make matters even worse for UTRGV, the Longhorns enter the game with 20.3 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gregory Gym -- Austin, Texas

Gregory Gym -- Austin, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won both of the games they've played against UTRGV in the last eight years.