The 2025 SEC Tournament begins on Wednesday and No. 12 seeded Vanderbilt Commodores play No. 13 seeded Texas Longhorns in the second game of the first round of the conference tournament. The winner advances to play No. 5 seed Texas A&M on Thursday. Vanderbilt is 20-11 overall, including 8-10 in the SEC this season. Texas is 17-14, including 6-12 in the conference. Vanderbilt defeated Texas, 86-78, at home on Feb. 8 in their only matchup this season and first meeting since 2016.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Texas odds, while the over/under is 148.5 points.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -1.5

Texas vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 148.5 points

Texas vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt -134, Texas +112

TEX: The Over has hit in nine of the last 10 Longhorns games

VAN: Vanderbilt is 12-5 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this season

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have been one of the most stable programs in the nation over recent seasons, making four straight NCAA Tournaments. Texas will likely need to go on a deep run in the SEC Tournament to make that five straight March Madness appearances, but the Longhorns were perceived to be one of the best teams in the nation entering the year, ranking No. 19 in the preseason polls. Texas started 11-2 to justify that ranking before stumbling in SEC competition.

Texas is led by one of the most electrifying freshmen in the nation in guard Tre Johnson, who was the No. 6 overall recruit in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports. The projected NBA lottery pick is 15th in the nation at 20.2 points per game, including scoring at least 23 points in five of his last seven games. He leads the SEC in scoring at 20.4 ppg in conference matchups and a playmaking guard like Johnson has the ability to carry a team on tournament runs.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

The Commodores are currently a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, in the latest projections from CBS's Jerry Palm, but a first-round conference tournament exit could drastically change that, so the Commodores should be extremely motivated to pull out a first-round SEC Tournament victory to strengthen their 2025 NCAA Tournament resume. Vanderbilt has lost back-to-back games, but the Commodores had three straight victories over ranked opponents before the recent skid.

Vanderbilt is 36th in the nation in scoring at 79.9 ppg and whereas Texas' offense is largely funneled through one freshman superstar, the Commodores utilize a balanced, experienced lineup. Junior guard Jason Edwards leads Vanderbilt at 16.9 ppg as one of three Commodores averaging more than 10 ppg this season. Head coach Mark Byington, who led James Madison to a 32-4 season and NCAA Tournament appearance last season, has made Vanderbilt NCAA Tournament relevant in his first season with the program.

