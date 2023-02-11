Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Texas
Current Records: West Virginia 15-9; Texas 19-5
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be on the road. West Virginia and the #5 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longhorns and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 20 of 2021.
West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory. Among those leading the charge for West Virginia was forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday, falling 88-80. Guard Marcus Carr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points.
West Virginia's win lifted them to 15-9 while Texas' defeat dropped them down to 19-5. We'll see if West Virginia can repeat their recent success or if the Longhorns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
Series History
Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against West Virginia.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Texas 69 vs. West Virginia 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas 82 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 01, 2022 - Texas 74 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 20, 2021 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas 82
- Jan 09, 2021 - Texas 72 vs. West Virginia 70
- Feb 24, 2020 - Texas 67 vs. West Virginia 57
- Jan 20, 2020 - West Virginia 97 vs. Texas 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas 61 vs. West Virginia 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas 87 vs. West Virginia 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - West Virginia 86 vs. Texas 51
- Mar 09, 2017 - West Virginia 63 vs. Texas 53
- Feb 20, 2017 - West Virginia 77 vs. Texas 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - West Virginia 74 vs. Texas 72
- Feb 16, 2016 - Texas 85 vs. West Virginia 78
- Jan 20, 2016 - Texas 56 vs. West Virginia 49