Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Texas

Current Records: West Virginia 15-9; Texas 19-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be on the road. West Virginia and the #5 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longhorns and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 20 of 2021.

West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory. Among those leading the charge for West Virginia was forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday, falling 88-80. Guard Marcus Carr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points.

West Virginia's win lifted them to 15-9 while Texas' defeat dropped them down to 19-5. We'll see if West Virginia can repeat their recent success or if the Longhorns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against West Virginia.