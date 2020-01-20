Texas vs. West Virginia odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Texas and West Virginia. Here are the results:
The Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is 14-3 overall and 8-0 at home, while Texas is 12-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Longhorns are 11-3-1 against the spread in their last 15 meetings against the Mountaineers. West Virginia, meanwhile, has covered the spread in five of its last six games. The Mountaineers are favored by nine-points in the latest West Virginia vs. Texas odds, while the Over-Under is set at 128. Before entering any Texas vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated West Virginia vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Kansas State took down the Mountaineers 84-68 on Saturday. Guard Chase Harler (11 points), guard Miles McBride (11 points), and forward Gabe Osabuohien (10 points) were the top scorers for the Mountaineers. Despite their recent setback, the Mountaineers will enter Monday's matchup full of confidence. West Virginia has won three of its last four games and is 11-0 in its last 11 home games.
Meanwhile, Texas came up short against Kansas on Saturday, falling 66-57. Forward Jericho Sims put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points in addition to six rebounds. Despite losing three of their last five games overall, the Longhorns have been extremely successful against West Virginia in their most recent meetings. In fact, Texas has won each of its last three contests against West Virginia, which includes a dominant 75-53 victory the last time these two teams met.
So who wins West Virginia vs. Texas? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Texas vs. West Virginia spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
