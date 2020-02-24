Texas vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers look to end their losing streak in conference road games when they visit the Texas Longhorns on Monday. Tip-off from the Frank Erwin Special Events Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. West Virginia (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) dropped its fifth consecutive road contest in Big 12 play on Saturday, when it fell 67-60 in overtime at TCU. The Mountaineers, who have won five of their last eight meetings with the Longhorns, need one victory to register the 34th 20-win season in school history.

Texas (16-11, 6-8) posted a 70-59 triumph at Kansas State on Saturday, its second straight win following a four-game losing streak. The Mountaineers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Texas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 127.

West Virginia vs. Texas spread: Mountaineers -5.5

West Virginia vs. Texas over-under: 127 points

West Virginia vs. Texas money line: Mountaineers -221, Longhorns +179

WV: Mountaineers have won 100 of the last 111 games in which they allowed fewer than 70 points

TEX: G Courtney Ramey is averaging 20.7 points over his last three contests

Why West Virginia can cover

The model knows that the Mountaineers rolled past the Longhorns at home earlier this season, posting a 97-59 victory on Jan. 20 in which freshman Oscar Tshiebwe recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds while sophomore Derek Culver scored 13. Culver led West Virginia on Saturday as he notched 18 points and 12 boards for his sixth double-double of the season.

A junior guard who transferred from a community college prior to the season, Taz Sherman is averaging only 5.3 points but has turned it up of late as he finished second on the team with 16 against the Horned Frogs. Two of his four double-digit performances this campaign have come over his last three contests, as he poured in a season-high 20 points in a victory over Oklahoma State last Tuesday.

Why Texas can cover

Even so, the Mountaineers aren't a lock to cover the Texas vs. West Virginia spread. Ramey set a pair of career highs in the Longhorns' victory on Saturday as he scored a team-best 26 points while making five steals. The sophomore, who has reached double digits 17 times this season, recorded 21 of his points against the Wildcats in the first half.

Sophomore guard Matt Coleman III made a solid return from a one-game absence due to a bruised right heel, hitting double figures for the 19th time in 26 contests with 12 points. The Longhorns shot 52.3 percent from the field versus Kansas State and are 17-for-34 from 3-point range in their last two contests.

