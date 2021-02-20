The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 12 Texas Longhorns are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The Longhorns are 13-5 overall and 7-4 at home, while West Virginia is 14-6 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Longhorns won 72-70 on the road when these teams met on Jan. 9.

The Longhorns are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texas vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs WVU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for WVU vs. Texas:

Texas vs. West Virginia spread: Texas -3.5

Texas vs. West Virginia over-under: 147 points

Latest Odds: Texas Longhorns -2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Texas

Texas didn't have too much trouble with the TCU Horned Frogs at home last Saturday as the Longhorns won 70-55. Four players on Texas scored in the double digits: guard Andrew Jones (19), guard Matt Coleman III (15), forward Greg Brown (13), and forward Jericho Sims (11).

Jones is leading the Longhorns with 15.9 points per game. Texas is averaging 75.3 points per outing, and the Longhorns have been stout defensively, giving up just 67.6 points.

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia fell 91-90 to Oklahoma in its last outing. A silver lining for the Mountaineers was the play of forward Derek Culver, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 boards. Culver leads the team in field-goal percentage at 49.8, and Miles McBride is the team's leading scorer overall (16.2 ppg).

WVU averages 77.5 points per game and gives up 71.9. The Mountaineers are a top-50 rebounding team nationally, averaging 39.3. They're 4-2 against the spread as underdogs this season.

How to make West Virginia vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated West Virginia vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Texas? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.