It's a Big 12 showdown between top-15 teams when the the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and the 14th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers square off on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns (9-1, 3-0) have won five straight, including a 25-point win against then-No. 3 Kansas, and their only blemish is a five-point setback against current No. 3 Villanova in early December. The Mountaineers (9-3, 2-2) have lost two of their last four, including a 14-point loss to Kansas on Dec. 22. Texas relies on defense and a well-rounded scoring effort, while WVU counts heavily on forward Derek Culver and guard Miles McBride.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.

Texas vs. West Virginia: West Virginia -1.5

Texas vs. West Virginia over-under: 140

Texas vs. West Virginia money line: Texas +105; West Virginia -125

UT: G Andrew Jones has scored more than 20 points in two of the past three.

WVU: G Miles McBride has scored at least 15 in five out of his past six.

Why Texas can cover



Texas is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven road games. The 84-59 victory in Lawrence early this month tied the largest margin of defeat Kansas has suffered on its home floor. Texas has four players who average at least 12 points, led by Matt Coleman at 13.7 per game. The guard also averages team highs in assists (4.6) and steals (1.4), and Courtney Ramey also is heavily involved, scoring 13.3 and chipping in 3.3 assists.

The Longhorns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against a team with a winning percentage above .600, and they play tough defense. Opponents score just over 63 points per game, and freshman forward Greg Brown blocks 1.3 shots per game and pulls down 7.3 rebounds while scoring 12 points. Ramey shoots 44.4 percent from 3-point range, and all four top scorers have made at least 14 attempts from long range.

Why West Virginia can cover

WVU is 13-6 against the spread in its last 19 home games, and Culver plays a big part in the team's success. The 6-foot-10 junior averages a double-double with 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds and also blocks more than a shot per game. McBride leads the team in scoring at 15.3 and dishes out a team-high 4.2 assists. The sophomore, a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team last season, also is the most efficient three-point shooter at 41.5 percent.

The home team is 10-4-1 ATS in the last 15 meetings between the teams, and guard Taz Sherman is also a solid long-range shooter. He has made nearly 40 percent on 48 tries, while Sean McNeil has a team-high 58 attempts, making 33.9 percent. Sherman scores 12 points per contest, and McNeil adds 9.8. The Mountaineers always hang around, with only KU beating them by more than five, and four of UT's nine wins have been by six or fewer.

