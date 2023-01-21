The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will be looking to bounce back from their third loss of the season when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night. Texas had won three straight games prior to its 78-67 loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday. West Virginia was able to end a five-game losing skid with a win against No. 14 TCU on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 1 point in the latest West Virginia vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Texas vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

West Virginia vs. Texas spread: West Virginia -1

West Virginia vs. Texas over/under: 146 points

West Virginia vs. Texas money line: West Virginia -120, Texas +100

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia is coming off one of its best outings of the season, taking down No. 14 TCU in a 74-65 final on Wednesday. The Mountaineers had three players score in double figures during that win, with senior guard Kedrian Johnson leading the way with 20 points. Senior forward Jimmy Bell Jr. recorded a double-double, scoring 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting while adding 12 rebounds.

The Mountaineers were up by 18 points late in the first half and led by 15 points at halftime before holding on down the stretch. TCU was averaging a national-best 22 fast-break points per game before getting held to just eight, with none of them coming in the first half. West Virginia has gone 9-2 in its last 11 home games, and Texas has only covered the spread once in its last seven games.

Why Texas can cover

West Virginia's win over TCU was its first regular-season conference win since March 5, 2022, yet the Mountaineers are priced as favorites on Saturday evening. Texas had won nine of its last 11 games prior to a 78-67 loss to No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday. The Longhorns had rattled off consecutive wins against Oklahoma State, No. 17 TCU and Texas Tech prior to that setback.

Senior guard Marcus Carr leads Texas with 17.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. Timmy Allen (10.8), Tyrese Hunter (10.6) and Sir'Jabari Rice (10.2) are each scoring in double figures as well. Texas has covered the spread at a 13-6-1 clip in its last 20 meetings with West Virginia, and it has won four of the last five matchups outright.

